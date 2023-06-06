Global Trade Growth to Slow From 6% in 2022 to 1.7% in 2023 - World Bank

The World Bank expects global trade growth to decelerate to 1.7% this year from 6% in 2022, according to the Global Economic Prospects report published on Tuesday

Global goods trade growth slowed in the first half of 2023 along with weakening industrial production, the World Bank added.

The World Bank expects global trade to recover to 2.8% in 2024 mainly as global consumption returns to its pre-pandemic mix between goods and services.