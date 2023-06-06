Global Trade Growth to Slow From 6% in 2022 to 1.7% in 2023 - World Bank

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 08:25 PM

The World Bank expects global trade growth to decelerate to 1.7% this year from 6% in 2022, according to the Global Economic Prospects report published on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The World Bank expects global trade growth to decelerate to 1.7% this year from 6% in 2022, according to the Global Economic Prospects report published on Tuesday.

"Global trade growth is forecast to slow from 6 percent in 2022 to 1.

7 percent in 2023," the report said.

Global goods trade growth slowed in the first half of 2023 along with weakening industrial production, the World Bank added.

The World Bank expects global trade to recover to 2.8% in 2024 mainly as global consumption returns to its pre-pandemic mix between goods and services.

