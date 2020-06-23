UrduPoint.com
Global Trade Set To Shrink 18.5% In Q2, Defying Worst Fears: WTO

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:47 PM

Global trade is expected to drop around 18.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020 in a coronavirus driven plunge which could have been much worse, the World Trade Organization said Tuesday

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Global trade is expected to drop around 18.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020 in a coronavirus driven plunge which could have been much worse, the World Trade Organization said Tuesday.

"Initial estimates for the second quarter, when the virus and associated lockdown measures affected a large share of the global population, indicate a year-on-year drop of around 18.5 percent," the WTO said in a statement.

