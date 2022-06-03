UrduPoint.com

Global Wheat Price Rally Cancels Seasonal Discounts In Russia - Logistics Firm

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Global Wheat Price Rally Cancels Seasonal Discounts in Russia - Logistics Firm

The global hike in wheat prices has canceled the pre-harvest sell-off in Russia, pegging the July export price at above $420 per tonne, experts from the Russian grain logistics firm Rusagrotrasaid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The global hike in wheat prices has canceled the pre-harvest sell-off in Russia, pegging the July export price at above $420 per tonne, experts from the Russian grain logistics firm Rusagrotrasaid.

A market analysis by Russian grain trader Demetra-Holding's transport arm put indicative export prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein, free on board (FOB), 7.5% above last week's values.

"There was no traditional drop in prices ahead of the new harvest because the tense global situation has not fundamentally changed during this season.

The only time this has happened in the past 10 years was due to weak harvests in 2018 in the US, Australia and elsewhere," it read.

French wheat with 11.5% protein was down $23 to $443 per tonne, while American wheat slid $34 to $425 per tonne. Wheat future prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down to their four-week minimum on potential resumption of Ukrainian exports and the easing of Russian exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Exports Russia Price Chicago Board Of Trade July 2018 Market From Wheat Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Putin Dismisses Claims That Russia 'Does Not Allow ..

Putin Dismisses Claims That Russia 'Does Not Allow' Export of Ukrainian Grain as ..

2 minutes ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Dissolves Coalition Over I ..

Estonian Prime Minister Dissolves Coalition Over Internal Divisions

2 minutes ago
 Canada to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia So ..

Canada to Announce New Sanctions Against Russia Soon - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Concludes Mission to Chernobyl NPP After Comp ..

IAEA Concludes Mission to Chernobyl NPP After Completing All Objectives - Grossi

2 minutes ago
 Trainer O'Brien wins record 41st British classic a ..

Trainer O'Brien wins record 41st British classic as Tuesday takes Oaks

5 minutes ago
 Putin Predicts Situation With Global Fertilizers t ..

Putin Predicts Situation With Global Fertilizers to Worsen Due to Sanctions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.