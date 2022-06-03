Global Wheat Price Rally Cancels Seasonal Discounts in Russia - Logistics Firm

The global hike in wheat prices has canceled the pre-harvest sell-off in Russia, pegging the July export price at above $420 per tonne, experts from the Russian grain logistics firm Rusagrotrasaid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The global hike in wheat prices has canceled the pre-harvest sell-off in Russia, pegging the July export price at above $420 per tonne, experts from the Russian grain logistics firm Rusagrotrasaid.

A market analysis by Russian grain trader Demetra-Holding's transport arm put indicative export prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein, free on board (FOB), 7.5% above last week's values.

"There was no traditional drop in prices ahead of the new harvest because the tense global situation has not fundamentally changed during this season.

The only time this has happened in the past 10 years was due to weak harvests in 2018 in the US, Australia and elsewhere," it read.

French wheat with 11.5% protein was down $23 to $443 per tonne, while American wheat slid $34 to $425 per tonne. Wheat future prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down to their four-week minimum on potential resumption of Ukrainian exports and the easing of Russian exports.