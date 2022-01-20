UrduPoint.com

Gloves Exports Witness 12.90 % Increase

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Gloves exports witness 12.90 % increase

The Gloves exports during the first five months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 12.90 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Gloves exports during the first five months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 12.90 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2021, Gloves worth US$ 31,676 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 28,056 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footballs increased by 19.34 % as the exports during current fiscal year were recorded worth US$ 63,671 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 53,354.

During the period under review, other exports increased by 46.75 per cent, worth US$ 39,456 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 26,886 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Turkey Responds to Council of Europe Over Philanth ..

Turkey Responds to Council of Europe Over Philanthropist Kavala's Case - Reports

29 seconds ago
 London law firm asks UK Police to arrest Indian ar ..

London law firm asks UK Police to arrest Indian army chief, home minister over K ..

31 seconds ago
 Gunmen kill woman in Quetta

Gunmen kill woman in Quetta

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan-Netherlands excellence center to be inaug ..

Pakistan-Netherlands excellence center to be inaugurated soon: Dutch Envoy

34 seconds ago
 DC seeks fresh plan to improve service delivery on ..

DC seeks fresh plan to improve service delivery on CS orders

35 seconds ago
 Cloudy weather likely to persist in Balochistan

Cloudy weather likely to persist in Balochistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.