Gloves exports witness 17.23% increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Gloves exports during the first seven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 17.23 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Jan 2021-22, Gloves worth US$ 44,561 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 38,012.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 28.76 percent, worth US$ 192,680 exported, as compared to exports of US$149,643 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Footballs exports also increased by 25.25 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US$ 93,187 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 74,400.

During the period under review, others exports increased by 47.54 percent, worthUS$54,932 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 37,231of the same period of last year.