UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GM, FCA US Sales Drop Less Than Expected In Q3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:24 PM

GM, FCA US sales drop less than expected in Q3

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reported better-than-expected third-quarter US auto sales Thursday, pointing to strong demand for trucks and a boost from low interest rates

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reported better-than-expected third-quarter US auto sales Thursday, pointing to strong demand for trucks and a boost from low interest rates.

Both automakers saw auto sales decline about 10 percent for the quarter ending September 30. Analysts had expected an even bigger drop, but car dealerships have adapted their operations in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our dealers are doing exceptionally well utilizing a combination of customer-facing online technologies... and showroom sales to deliver vehicles safely to our customers," said Kurt McNeil, GM's vice president for US sales operations.

"Industry-wide, dealers are selling a high mix of large pickups as the summer comes to an end. Our strong large pickup and all-new full-size SUV lineups from Chevrolet and GMC are selling extremely fast." GM reported sales of 665,192 during the quarter, down 9.9 percent from last year. Cox Automotive had projected a drop of 13.5 percent.

FCA also pointed to strength in large vehicles with strong trends for Ram pickup trucks and some Jeep models.

Overall sales came in at 507,351, down 10 percent from the equivalent period of 2019. Cox had estimated a drop of 11.8 percent.

Automakers pointed to a number of factors that have boosted demand in addition to low interest rates.

These include: households having more disposable income for large purchases that might have otherwise gone to vacations, the perception of autos as "safe space" in the coronavirus era and a strong rebound for housing permits.

Auto dealer sentiment had improved significantly from the depths of the second quarter amid coronavirus lockdowns. However dealers are worried about lean vehicle inventories that could crimp sales, according to dealer survey data cited by Cox.

Sales have shown "surprising strenth" in light of inventories that are "far below" year-ago levels, said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox.

"Can this continue? Clearly new vehicle buyers haven't been hit as hard as other consumers during this recession, so demand is likely to remain stable over the near-term."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Car September 2019 National University From Jeep General Motors Fiat Chevrolet GMC Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

41 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

1 hour ago

'Coco makes it seem easy': Fernandez out to back u ..

2 minutes ago

Hope for new US aid fades as data shows consumer s ..

2 minutes ago

Giant black hole discovered at centre of cosmic 's ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.