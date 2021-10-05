UrduPoint.com

GM, Ford To Settle Trademark Suit On Cruise Name

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:00 AM

GM, Ford to settle trademark suit on Cruise name

New York, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :General Motors and Ford plan to settle a trademark lawsuit over the similarity of Ford's "BlueCruise" system to the "Cruise" business owned by GM, according to a court filing.

US District Judge Susan Illston ordered the case "dismissed without prejudice" after the two parties told the court they were agreeing to a settlement.

GM had filed the suit in July after Ford launched BlueCruise, which allows motorists to drive hands-free, in April.

GM said the Ford moniker too closely resembled "Cruise," its autonomous driving subsidiary, as well as "Super Cruise," a system for hands-free driving on some GM autos.

Ford had argued that the term "cruise" is frequently employed in car systems and that the suit should be dismissed.

A Ford spokesman confirmed that the suit was being settled but declined additional comment.

But the Ford spokesman said BlueCruise would be used on upcoming models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Car April July Ford General Motors Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2021

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the ri ..

Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the right regulatory framework for t ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in ..

UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship

9 hours ago
 TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.