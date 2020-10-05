(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :GM Korea Co. said Monday its sales rose 89.5 percent last month from a year earlier, helped by robust exports despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 40,544 vehicles in September, up from 21,393 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 17.9 percent to 6,097 units last month from 5,171 a year ago. The Chevrolet Spark led domestic sales, selling 2,689 units.

Exports more than doubled to 34,447 from 16,222 during the same period, it said. GM Korea's exports have been up on an on-year basis for three consecutive months.

Robust sales of the Trailblazer SUV helped push up the monthly sales results, GM Korea said.

"We are fully committed to gaining momentum and increasing sales based on the positive market response for Chevrolet vehicles like the Trailblazer," Cesar Toledo, GM Korea vice president of sales, service and marketing, said in comments provided by the company.

From January to September, its sales fell 12.9 percent to 268,961 autos from 308,933 in the same period of last year.

Domestic sales rose 11.4 percent to 60,075 in the first nine months from 53,934 a year ago, while exports fell 18.1 percent to 208,886 from 254,999.