GM Says Earnings Jump 72%, Cites Improving Auto Demand In US, China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

GM says earnings jump 72%, cites improving auto demand in US, China

General Motors reported a jump in third-quarter earnings as the auto giant cited strong recoveries in the US and China following a big sales hit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :General Motors reported a jump in third-quarter earnings as the auto giant cited strong recoveries in the US and China following a big sales hit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GM scored a 72 percent increase in profit to $4.

0 billion from the year-ago period on revenues of $35.5 billion, roughly flat compared with last year's level.

The better-than-expected results showed GM's ability to "manage the business through a global economy under severe stress," GM said.

