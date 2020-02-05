UrduPoint.com
GNA Freezes Salaries for Oil Security Guards at Facilities in Libya's East, South - Source

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The UN-backed Libyan government has stopped paying salaries to guards at oil facilities in the North African country's east and south, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Defense Ministry of the Government of National Accord... refuses to pay salaries to security workers guarding oil facilities at all ports and oil fields that were closed in eastern and southern regions," the source said.

The facilities were shut by Libyan tribes allied with the forces of the rival eastern-based administration.

The Libyan National Oil Corporation has declared force majeure over shrinking oil exports.

"The government... said it would resume payments after oil ports and fields closed by Libyan tribes restart their work," the source added.

The government in Tripoli has been under siege by troops of the eastern-backed general, Khalifa Haftar since last April. He has now ordered oil exports from five Libyan ports to be suspended.

