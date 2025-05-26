Open Menu

Go Cashless In Cattle Markets; SBP Campaign Receiving Positive Public Response

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 11:17 PM

Go Cashless in Cattle Markets; SBP campaign receiving positive public response

To facilitate the digital payments in trade of sacrificial animals in cattle markets during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is running ‘Go Cashless in Cattle Markets’ campaign across 21 districts of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) To facilitate the digital payments in trade of sacrificial animals in cattle markets during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is running ‘Go Cashless in Cattle Markets’ campaign across 21 districts of the country.

The SBP initiative, a part of broader strategic goal of digital payment expansion, is getting overwhelmingly positive response from the public and merchants depicting the reinforced demand for cashless solutions even in traditional market settings.

The campaign launched in collaboration with 22 leading commercial banks is aimed at encouraging buyers and sellers at the cattle markets to use digital payment methods for purchasing sacrificial animals and availing related services such as food, water, and parking.

The campaign, this year, will cover 54 major cattle markets in 21 districts while the central bank is targeting to reach 100,000 digital transactions during the campaign period- 15th May to 6th June 2025 or the Eid night.

In the last year’s campaign, over 4,000 merchants were taken on board and more than 13,000 digital transactions worth Rs 560 million were recorded.

The central bank has already enhanced the transaction limits, throughout the campaign period, to facilitate high-value purchases while on-ground support teams and digital channels are being used to create awareness, onboard merchants, and assist customers in adopting QR codes, mobile wallets, and banking apps.

The SBP temporarily waived off the daily transaction limit and also raised the monthly threshold to Rs 5 million, effective from May 19 to June 15, 2025, for the Branchless Banking Level-1 Accounts, Asaan Account, Asaan Digital Account, and Merchant Accounts.

The SBP has strongly encouraged the public to take advantage of these convenient and secure digital financial services during the Eid-ul-Azha period as their participation in the "Go Cashless" campaign could contribute to a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tom ..

Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

4 minutes ago
 PM, Iran's President reiterate commitment to deepe ..

PM, Iran's President reiterate commitment to deepen ties in diverse fields

1 minute ago
 Go Cashless in Cattle Markets; SBP campaign receiv ..

Go Cashless in Cattle Markets; SBP campaign receiving positive public response

1 minute ago
 PM condoles demise of Kamal Azfar

PM condoles demise of Kamal Azfar

1 minute ago
 Strong relationship between federation, provinces ..

Strong relationship between federation, provinces vital for national development ..

1 minute ago
 NDMA advises vigilance amid upcoming weather threa ..

NDMA advises vigilance amid upcoming weather threats

2 minutes ago
Disney+ eyes major expansion in UAE

Disney+ eyes major expansion in UAE

19 minutes ago
 PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, ..

PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly condemns APS Khuzdar tragedy

Balochistan Assembly condemns APS Khuzdar tragedy

4 minutes ago
 Police fire tear gas shells to disperse PPP 'Save ..

Police fire tear gas shells to disperse PPP 'Save KP' rally

4 minutes ago
 Bike-lifter gang busted, three held

Bike-lifter gang busted, three held

4 minutes ago
 Senate Panel urges transparency in BISP Board appo ..

Senate Panel urges transparency in BISP Board appointments, expresses concern ov ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business