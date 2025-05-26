Go Cashless In Cattle Markets; SBP Campaign Receiving Positive Public Response
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 11:17 PM
To facilitate the digital payments in trade of sacrificial animals in cattle markets during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is running ‘Go Cashless in Cattle Markets’ campaign across 21 districts of the country
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) To facilitate the digital payments in trade of sacrificial animals in cattle markets during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is running ‘Go Cashless in Cattle Markets’ campaign across 21 districts of the country.
The SBP initiative, a part of broader strategic goal of digital payment expansion, is getting overwhelmingly positive response from the public and merchants depicting the reinforced demand for cashless solutions even in traditional market settings.
The campaign launched in collaboration with 22 leading commercial banks is aimed at encouraging buyers and sellers at the cattle markets to use digital payment methods for purchasing sacrificial animals and availing related services such as food, water, and parking.
The campaign, this year, will cover 54 major cattle markets in 21 districts while the central bank is targeting to reach 100,000 digital transactions during the campaign period- 15th May to 6th June 2025 or the Eid night.
In the last year’s campaign, over 4,000 merchants were taken on board and more than 13,000 digital transactions worth Rs 560 million were recorded.
The central bank has already enhanced the transaction limits, throughout the campaign period, to facilitate high-value purchases while on-ground support teams and digital channels are being used to create awareness, onboard merchants, and assist customers in adopting QR codes, mobile wallets, and banking apps.
The SBP temporarily waived off the daily transaction limit and also raised the monthly threshold to Rs 5 million, effective from May 19 to June 15, 2025, for the Branchless Banking Level-1 Accounts, Asaan Account, Asaan Digital Account, and Merchant Accounts.
The SBP has strongly encouraged the public to take advantage of these convenient and secure digital financial services during the Eid-ul-Azha period as their participation in the "Go Cashless" campaign could contribute to a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem in Pakistan.
