Open Menu

Gohar Assures Enhanced Economic Cooperation With Uzbekistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Gohar assures enhanced economic cooperation with Uzbekistan

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries, Dr. Gohar Ejaz here on Thursday assured possible facilitation in enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries, Dr. Gohar Ejaz here on Thursday assured possible facilitation in enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov who met him here, according to press statement issued by the commerce ministry.

The statement added, they discussed matters of mutual trade interest and expressed optimism about the potential for increased trade partnerships and cooperation in various sectors.

It was pertinent to mention, the meeting marked a significant step towards fostering closer relations and harnessing shared opportunities for growth, the statement added.

Ambassador Usmanov extended his warm congratulations to Dr. Gohar Ejaz for assuming the role of Caretaker Federal Minister.

He also conveyed heartfelt well-wishes from the President and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, highlighting the importance of nurturing strong ties between the two nations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Uzbekistan Commerce From

Recent Stories

10 killed, 15 injured in Jharak road accident

10 killed, 15 injured in Jharak road accident

4 minutes ago
 DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

4 minutes ago
 SC maintains stay against Imran Khan's arrest in l ..

SC maintains stay against Imran Khan's arrest in lawyer murder case

4 minutes ago
 Tareen visits Jaranwala, announces financial help ..

Tareen visits Jaranwala, announces financial help for affected Christians

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to compete in Asian Hockey5s Champions

Pakistan to compete in Asian Hockey5s Champions

4 minutes ago
 12 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

12 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

8 minutes ago
FCCI, PHA pledge to convert Faisalabad into green ..

FCCI, PHA pledge to convert Faisalabad into green city

9 minutes ago
 Residents of Hanna Urak urge govt to launch rehabi ..

Residents of Hanna Urak urge govt to launch rehabilitation plan in flood affecte ..

9 minutes ago
 PHF spotlights INGOs' significance in national dev ..

PHF spotlights INGOs' significance in national development, humanitarian respons ..

9 minutes ago
 Norway to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: media ..

Norway to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: media reports

9 minutes ago
 FDA DG orders implementation of anti-dengue steps

FDA DG orders implementation of anti-dengue steps

12 minutes ago
 Dera administration imposes Section 144

Dera administration imposes Section 144

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business