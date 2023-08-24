Gohar assures enhanced economic cooperation with Uzbekistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries, Dr. Gohar Ejaz here on Thursday assured possible facilitation in enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov who met him here, according to press statement issued by the commerce ministry.

The statement added, they discussed matters of mutual trade interest and expressed optimism about the potential for increased trade partnerships and cooperation in various sectors.

It was pertinent to mention, the meeting marked a significant step towards fostering closer relations and harnessing shared opportunities for growth, the statement added.

Ambassador Usmanov extended his warm congratulations to Dr. Gohar Ejaz for assuming the role of Caretaker Federal Minister.

He also conveyed heartfelt well-wishes from the President and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, highlighting the importance of nurturing strong ties between the two nations.