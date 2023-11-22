Open Menu

Gohar Brief 900,000 Tons Excess Closing Stocks Of Sugar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Gohar brief 900,000 tons excess closing stocks of sugar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Minister of Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday received a briefing on the industry's 900,000 tons excess closing stocks of sugar.

Minister of Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz chaired a meeting of the Sugar Advisory board in Islamabad, addressing the challenges confronting the sugar industry, said a press release issued here.

Attendees included high-ranking officials such as the Secretaries of Industries and Commerce, representatives from the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), the Federal Board of Revenue, and the Provincial Administration.

The PSMA requested a permit for the export of up to 500,000 tons, citing the beginning of the crushing season and a substantial sugar cane crop.

However, Dr. Gohar Ejaz denied the request in the broader interest of consumers. Addressing the cash flow challenges, the PSMA proposed that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) lift a minimum of 500,000 tons from millers to stabilize the market.

The participants agreed to collaborate on this proposal to find a sustainable solution, emphasizing the prohibition of any sudden increase in retail prices.

Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz, in his remarks, stressed a departure from past policies of exporting sugar followed by imports. He emphasized the value of every Dollar for Pakistan and committed to avoiding measures that could result in losses to the national exchequer.

The Minister asserted that decisions affecting the sugar industry would be guided by the careful consideration of national interests. The meeting concluded with a commitment to collaborative efforts between the government and industry stakeholders to navigate challenges, develop sustainable solutions, and ensure the prosperity of both the sugar sector and the nation at large.

