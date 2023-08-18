Open Menu

Gohar Ejaz Assumes Charge As Caretaker Commerce Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Gohar Ejaz assumes charge as caretaker Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Renowned industrialist and social activist Gohar Ejaz here on Friday assumed charge as the caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry.

Upon arrival, the minister was briefed on the functions and responsibilities of the commerce division and industry, said a news release.

During the briefing the minister expressed a strong commitment to increase domestic exports to $80 billion, giving a new impetus to the commercial and industrial scenario of the country.

Gohar Ejaz vowed to tackle complexities as challenges in the commercial sector, adding he accepted the position with the intention of making the state enterprises profitable entities during the time allocated to the caretaker setup.

He said flagship projects for garments would be launched in the Special Economic Zones.

During the briefing, Gohar Ejaz expressed concern over the subsidy received by the state-owned enterprises and the intention to end it.

