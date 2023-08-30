Open Menu

Gohar Ejaz Calls On Chairman Senate

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Gohar Ejaz calls on Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production Dr. Gohar Ejaz Wednesday called on Chairman Senate , Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

During the meeting, Chairman Senate expressed his optimism about the government's commitment to revitalizing the economy and providing essential relief to the general public, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Sadiq Sanjrani acknowledged the challenging circumstances faced by the nation and looked forward to concerted efforts aimed at economic resurgence.

He urged the minister to focus on the development of underdeveloped regions such as Balochistan, underscoring the significance of equal growth across the country.

He emphasized the importance of leveraging the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly through Gwadar, to foster sustainable development and uplift the lives of the people in those areas.

Gohar Ejaz assured his commitment to the cause of economic betterment and equitable progress.

He appreciated the valuable guidance provided by Chairman Senate and affirmed his dedication to pursuing policies that would harness the potential of underdeveloped regions and optimize the advantages of CPEC.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan CPEC Gwadar Progress Commerce Government Sadiq Sanjrani

