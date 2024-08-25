Gohar Ejaz Group Makes Clean Sweep Of APTMA Election For 16th Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Dr. Gohar Ejaz Group has made clean sweep of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) elections for the 16th consecutive year as 24 members of the APTMA Committee were elected unopposed while 15 members including Dr Gohar Ejaz were elected from the North Zone.
According to APTMA declaration, issued here on Sunday, the process of annual election of APTMA body had been completed, and a total of 24 members had been elected unopposed.
Dr. Gohar Ejaz Group defeated the Mian Mansha Group 16 years ago and since then Mian Mansha Group had been facing continuous defeat.
Meanwhile, Dr. Gohar Ejaz said that he was grateful to all members for the success and the trust imposed by the voters in the group.
He stressed the need that the electricity tariff for the textile sector should be equal to other regional countries, arguing that the sector was in trouble because of high electricity tariff.
