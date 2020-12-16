Gohar Ejaz to head FBR Complaint Resolution Committee

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Gohar Ejaz, Patron-in-Chief APTMA, as head of Complaint Resolution Committee for the settlement of Sales Tax matters/issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Gohar Ejaz, Patron-in-Chief APTMA, as head of Complaint Resolution Committee for the settlement of Sales Tax matters/issues.

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the Board vide its Order No I(5)ST-L&P/Misc/2019/236706-R dated 14.12.2020 had constituted a special committee to review complaints and issues relating to sales tax matters, take action for their resolution, follow up with field formations till issue is resolved and adopt mechanism for the early resolution of such matters/issues.

The Complaint Resolution Committee also includes Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Lahore; Dr Qurat Ul Ain Irfan, Vice President, Pacific Pharmaceuticals Lahore, Almas Hyder, former president Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Muhammad Raza Baqir, Executive Director, APTMA Lahore and Additional Commissioner (HQ) RTO Lahore as members. Additional Commissioner (HQ) will also serve as secretary of the committee, he maintained.

The spokesman added that committee would share data with the Board on monthly basis regarding all the issues received, resolved, and pending for resolution besides recording reasons for the pendency.

Meanwhile, Gohar Ejaz has urged all taxpayers and members of the business community belonging to all sectors of economy to forward their issues relating to Sales Tax refunds and other matters along with all documentary evidence to Additional Commissioner (HQ) RTO Lahore/ Secretary of the Committee for taking up all such issues by the Committee.

The business community of the country has also largely appreciated the initiative of the federal government for reposing confidence in the leadership of private sector and appointing Gohar Ejaz as a head of the committee for resolution of tax issues of trade and industry in general and the exporters, in particular. Business leaders have expressed the hope that the committee would be able to achieve its objectives in the shortest possible. An early resolution of Sales Tax refund, they observed, would resolve the liquidity issues of the industry and helpful in boosting exports, attracting fresh investment, and creating jobs in the country.