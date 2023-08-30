Open Menu

Gohar Pledges For Reopening Closed Industry With 30 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz Wednesday unveiled an ambitious agenda for Pakistan's economic growth, setting a formidable target of 25 billion dollars in textile exports for the current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production, Dr. Gohar Ejaz Wednesday unveiled an ambitious agenda for Pakistan's economic growth, setting a formidable target of 25 billion Dollars in textile exports for the current year.

Alongside this, he pledged a swift revival of all shuttered industries within the country, with a tight deadline of just one month, said a press release issued here.

During a crucial meeting convened with the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association, helmed by Khurram Mukhtiyar, Gohar outlined his vision.

Comparing this year's projected export figures with the previous year's 16 billion dollars, he expressed strong confidence in surpassing this milestone.

Making a resolute commitment, the minister assured that each industry currently closed for various reasons would see reopening by September 30.

He emphasized that all challenges obstructing their operations would be systematically addressed.

Notably hands-on, Dr. Gohar asserted his willingness to personally engage with all stakeholders, including industrialists.

He even affirmed his readiness to visit their premises if required, underlining his dedication to revitalizing the industrial landscape.

In a proactive approach, the minister requested a comprehensive list of all dormant industries nationwide, along with their specific issues.

Gohar also gave his word that pending funds owed to industries by various departments, including FBR and customs, would be swiftly resolved.

Furthermore, he extended an open invitation to associations and businessmen, ensuring his availability to collaborate and find resolutions for their problems.

The minister assured that challenges related to gas, electricity, energy, and fund disbursement would be resolved efficiently, reiterating his commitment to fostering a thriving business environment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exports Business Visit Resolute September Gas FBR Commerce Textile All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

43 seconds ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

9 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

16 minutes ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

17 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

17 minutes ago
Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

17 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

17 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdja ..

Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdjarass, Chad

29 minutes ago
 KU holds provincial round table discussion on refo ..

KU holds provincial round table discussion on reforms for a brighter future

29 minutes ago
 University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity i ..

University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity in youths

23 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held ..

Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held in Nawabshah

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business