Gohar Unveils New Collaborative Potential With Chinese Company In Different Sectors

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz, who is currently on an official visit to China, on Wednesday visited the Hengli Group headquarters, a trailblazing entity in oil refining, petrochemicals, polyesters, and textiles to explore collaboration and boost bilateral ties.

The visit showcased the impressive journey of Hengli Group, from its roots as a Suzhou weaving factory in 1994 to its current status as the operator of the world's largest terephthalic acid plant-an inspiring transformation, said a news release issued here by the Ministry of Commerce.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz, remained engaged in a highly productive exchange with Hengli Group representatives, delving into potential collaboration opportunities.

The discussions revolved around leveraging the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to foster private-sector partnerships.

The visit underscores the substantial potential for Pakistan to harness Chinese expertise and cutting-edge technology through CPEC initiatives.

The minister expressed the commitment to facilitating and nurturing such collaborations, emphasizing the role of these partnerships in driving economic growth and generating employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

The interaction with Hengli Group exemplified the shared vision of both nations to strengthen economic ties, laying the groundwork for mutually beneficial partnerships that align with the goals of CPEC's second phase.

Gohar Ejaz said the caretaker government remained committed to advancing Pakistan's economic interests and fostering a robust and dynamic relationship with China.

