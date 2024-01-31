Gohar Urges Private Sector To Help Achieve $100 B Exports Target In 5 Years
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Interior Dr Gohar Ejaz on Wednesday said that the government intended to take the exports to US$ 100 billion in next 5 years and the business community should play an active role in achieving the target.
Pakistan needed to boost exports to improve its economy, and for that the private sector should focus on diversification, he added.
The minister was talking to an delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by its Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, an ICCI news release said.
He said that the business community should partner with the government in accelerating the economic development.
The business community should also take an active part in corporate social responsibility activities to address issues of the poor segments of the society and promote welfare activities in the country, he added.
Gohar Ejaz assured that he would cooperate in resolving the key issues of the businessmen to facilitate them in business promotion.
Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the Chamber was making efforts for the establishment of an expo centre and a new industrial estate in the region and urged the government to cooperate in that regard.
He also urged for giving the ICCI representation in the Export Development Fund, besides setting up a facilitation desk of the Passport Office at its office and a separate immigration counter at airports for the taxpayers.
ICCI Senior Vice President Faad Waheed requested the government to announce a special package for the Small Medium Enterprises and the industry in the next budget.
