Gold Above $1,800 An Ounce, First Time Since 2011
Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:06 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of gold reached above $1,800 an ounce Wednesday for the first time since 2011, with the precious metal benefitting from its haven status in times of economic turbulence.
Gold hit $1,800.86 an ounce around 0830 GMT on the London Bullion Market, the highest level in 8.5 years.