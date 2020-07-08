UrduPoint.com
Gold Above $1,800 An Ounce, First Time Since 2011

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:06 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of gold reached above $1,800 an ounce Wednesday for the first time since 2011, with the precious metal benefitting from its haven status in times of economic turbulence.

Gold hit $1,800.86 an ounce around 0830 GMT on the London Bullion Market, the highest level in 8.5 years.

