UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Above $1,800 An Ounce, First Time Since 2011

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:54 AM

Gold above $1,800 an ounce, first time since 2011

Gold reached above $1,800 an ounce Wednesday for the first time since 2011, with the precious metal benefiting from its haven status as the coronavirus outbreak triggers global economy fears

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Gold reached above $1,800 an ounce Wednesday for the first time since 2011, with the precious metal benefiting from its haven status as the coronavirus outbreak triggers global economy fears.

Gold hit $1,800.86 an ounce around 0830 GMT on the London Bullion Market, the highest level in 8.

5 years, as a weaker dollar also makes the metal priced in the US unit attractive to investors.

"It is little surprise that the original safe haven is continuing its rally," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades.

"Investors are still buying stocks but it seems they want to be covered in case of any market correction."Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, said gold was winning support also thanks to fears of high inflation caused by central bank stimulus to prop up the global economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Bullion London Stocks Gold Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

2 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

2 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

Afghan Forces Kill 20 Taliban Members in Retaliato ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.