DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Customs officials at Bangladesh's main airport in the country's capital Dhaka seized 204 gold bars weighing nearly 24 kg, a local official has said.

Kazi Farid Uddin, a senior official of the customs intelligence department, told journalists on Thursday that the 204 gold bars, worth some 2.33 million U.S. Dollars, were seized from a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

He said the BG-122 flight of Biman Bangladesh landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 11:30 a.

m. local time on Thursday from Muscat, Oman via Chattogram city, some 242 km southeast of Dhaka.

According to the official, the gold bars were left abandoned in the cargo hold of the flight.

Acting on a tip-off, Uddin said the customs officials searched the aircraft and recovered the gold bars wrapped in clothes.

The estimated value of the seized gold bars is about 250 million taka (about 2.33 million U.S. dollars).