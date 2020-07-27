Gold break all previous records as per tola price reaches to Rs 122, 300

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) The gold prices went high and broke all previous record as per told price reached to Rs 122, 300 after an increase of Rs 1,900 in a single day here on Monday.

The price of 22-carat gold reached Rs 111,108 per 10 gram and the price of 21-carat gold reached Rs 107,012.

Sindh Jewellers Association also confirmed increase in gold prices. According to international market, the gold price with an increase of $35 increased to $1944.71 per ounce. The price of 10-gram per tola Silver reached at Rs 1450.

On Saturday gold prices reached Rs 120,500 with an increase of Rs1,800 in a single day while on Friday gold price reached at Rs 118,700 per tola while the 10-gram gold price has climbed to Rs101,766 per tola after an increase of Rs1,200. In the international market, the gold per ounce price with an increase of $14 has increased to $1896 per ounce. Gold hit a record high as investors rushed into the safe-haven on concerns about China-US tensions, a spike in virus infections around the world and a lack of progress on a new stimulus bill in Washington.