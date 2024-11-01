Gold Declines By Rs2,500 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) After a slight decrease a day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan saw another major slump on Friday, reflecting global market trends.
In the local market, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs2,500, settling at Rs284,700, according to data shared by the local Sarafa Associations.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,144, taking it to Rs244,084.
In the international market also, the price of gold dropped by $25 on Friday, reaching $2,752 per ounce with an additional premium of $20.
Silver prices in the local market also dropped sharply by Rs20, with the precious metal trading at Rs3,430 per tola, reflecting the recent changes in gold prices.
