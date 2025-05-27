Open Menu

Gold Declines To Rs347,900 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:09 PM

Gold declines to Rs347,900 per tola

Sharp decline in gold rates as 24-Karat bullion moved down by Rs3600 to Rs347,900 per tola on May 27, 2025 Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Sharp decline in gold rates as 24-Karat bullion moved down by Rs3600 to Rs347,900 per tola on May 27, 2025 Tuesday.

All Pakistan Gems Jewelers Traders and Exporters Association's shared data reveals that gold prices witnessing sharp decline across the country, offering some relief to buyers in the domestic market.

Price of 10 grams of gold saw a decrease of Rs.3,086 and now stands at Rs.298,268.

The downward trend aligns with a global dip in gold prices. In the international market, the price of gold fell by $36 per ounce, settling at $3,295.

