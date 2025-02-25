Gold decrease by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.308,700

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs 308,700 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 309,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 686 to Rs 264,660 from Rs.

265,346 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs.629 to Rs 243,613 from Rs. 243,242.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.45 to Rs,3,350 and that of ten gram went down by Rs.38 to Rs.2,872.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,940 from $.2,948 whereas the prices of silver in international market went down by $0.40 to $32.20, the Association reported.