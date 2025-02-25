Gold Decrease By Rs.800 Per Tola To Rs.308,700
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs 308,700 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 309,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 686 to Rs 264,660 from Rs.
265,346 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs.629 to Rs 243,613 from Rs. 243,242.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.45 to Rs,3,350 and that of ten gram went down by Rs.38 to Rs.2,872.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,940 from $.2,948 whereas the prices of silver in international market went down by $0.40 to $32.20, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025
China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation
More Stories From Business
-
Gold decrease by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.308,7006 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
PIDE's 5th two-day RASTA conference starts Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Exports up by 7.22% to Rs 5.448 trillion in 7 months3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 20257 hours ago
-
Housing Minister expresses felicitation to Brunei on 41st National Day16 hours ago
-
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite16 hours ago
-
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite16 hours ago
-
CDWP approves Rs.49 bln projects, recommends Rs.19.96 bln others to ECNEC16 hours ago
-
Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consumers: Shoaib Rasheed18 hours ago