Open Menu

Gold Decrease By Rs.800 Per Tola To Rs.308,700

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Gold decrease by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.308,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs 308,700 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 309,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 686 to Rs 264,660 from Rs.

265,346 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs.629 to Rs 243,613 from Rs. 243,242.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.45 to Rs,3,350 and that of ten gram went down by Rs.38 to Rs.2,872.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,940 from $.2,948 whereas the prices of silver in international market went down by $0.40 to $32.20, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral

58 seconds ago
 159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing cal ..

159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai

6 minutes ago
 Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony ..

Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..

8 minutes ago
 Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge me ..

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..

26 minutes ago
 EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

36 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

36 minutes ago
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

36 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

51 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..

53 minutes ago
 Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

1 hour ago
 ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of ..

ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025

1 hour ago
 China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, ..

China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business