Gold Demand Worldwide Rises To Record High Of Over $100B In Q3
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Global gold demand rose 5% on an annual basis in the third quarter of the year to a little over 1,300 tons, coming at over $100 billion for the first time, the World Gold Council said on Wednesday
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Global gold demand rose 5% on an annual basis in the third quarter of the year to a little over 1,300 tons, coming at over $100 billion for the first time, the World Gold Council said on Wednesday.
While global demand this quarter saw a record third quarter increase, global investment demand “more than doubled” to 364 tons due to a shift in demand by mostly Western investors for gold exchange-traded funds (EFTs).
A fear of missing out factor drove increased demand for the third quarter as investor appetite rose and investors sought the perceived safe haven of gold, while the uncertain atmosphere of US politics continued, with the presidential elections right around the corner and escalating geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East.
Gold EFTs worldwide contributed 95 tons to the investment demand, rising for the first time since the first quarter of 2022, while bar and coin demand fell 9%.
The World Gold Council said that central banks’ gold purchases slowed down in the third quarter but still remained strong at 186 tons and the year-to-date central bank demand amounted to 694 tons.
Gold prices saw record highs in the third quarter at an average of $2,474 per Troy ounce, which impeded gold jewelry demand worldwide, as total jewelry consumption volume fell 12% year-on-year, and a rise of 13% in value terms indicated comfortable spending for lower amounts of gold products.
Gold demand in technology climbed 7% on an annual basis due to progress in artificial intelligence (AI).
Meanwhile, the total gold supply climbed 5% compared to the same quarter last year with a 6% rise in mine production and 11% in recycling, the World Gold Council said.
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From Business
-
Planning minister calls for global action on climate disaster funding30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives agree to form joint working groups on various sectors5 minutes ago
-
UK economy to grow faster than expected in 2024/25: budget10 minutes ago
-
Malikpur Kabaddi Stadium nearing completion56 seconds ago
-
Ali Pervaiz pledges support to strengthen CCP13 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s secondhand textile sector bears massive potential for founding circular economy model2 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 5 developmental schemes2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,900 to Rs.287,900 per tola4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points4 hours ago
-
Philippines' debt rises to 273 bln USD in September5 hours ago