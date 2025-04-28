Gold Dip By Rs.1,600 To Rs.347,100 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs.347,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 348,700 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,368 to Rs.
297,582 from Rs. 298,950 whereas that of 10 gram 22 Karat went down to Rs.272,784 from Rs.274,047.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,497 and Rs.2,998 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.16 $3,289 from $3,305 whereas silver rates were recorded at $32.97, the Association reported.
