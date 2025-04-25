Gold Dip By Rs.3,300 To Rs.348,700 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs.3,300 and was sold at Rs.348,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs.352,000 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.2,833 to Rs.298,950 from Rs.
301,783 whereas that of 10 gram 22 Karat went down by Rs.2,597 to Rs.274,047 from Rs.276,644.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs.40 and Rs.35 and were traded at Rs.3,497 and Rs.2,998 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.33 $3,305 from $3,338 whereas silver rates went up by $0.40 to $33.33 from $32.93, the Association reported.
