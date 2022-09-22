Gold down by Rs.400 per tola 22 Sep 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.400 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.154,700 against its sale at Rs.155,100 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.400 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.154,700 against its sale at Rs.155,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.343 and was sold at Rs.132,630 against Rs.

132,973 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.121,578 against its sale at Rs.121, 892, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was sold at $1669 against its sale at $1674, the association reported.