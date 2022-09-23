UrduPoint.com

Gold Down By Rs.850 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Gold down by Rs.850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.850 on Friday and was sold at Rs.153,850 against its sale at Rs.154,700 the previous day.The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.728 and was sold at Rs.131,902 against Rs.

132,630 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.120,910 against its sale at Rs.

121,578, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.The price of gold in international market decreased by $24 and was sold at $1645 against its sale at $1669, the association reported.

