Gold falls as U.S. dollar rises

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday.

The most active gold contract for April delivery fell 15.4 U.S. dollars, or 0.77 percent, to close at 1,985 Dollars per ounce.

Gold was under pressure as the U.S.

Dollar index rose sharply.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to an initial March reading of 59.7 from February's level of 62.8.

Silver for May delivery fell 9.6 cents, or 0.37 percent, to close at 26.16 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery fell 6.6 dollars, or 0.6 percent, to close at 1,088.6 dollars per ounce.