Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) -- --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as the U.S. Dollar rose.

The most active gold contract for February delivery fell 7.8 U.S. dollars, or 0.44 percent, to close at 1,764.5 Dollars per ounce.

The Federal Reserve's announcement on monetary policy came out shortly after the market's close.

The announcement indicated that the Fed would trim its asset buying program by 30 billion dollars a month to end its bond buying in March 2022, and hike the interest rates three times in 2022.

Gold fell further in electronic trading following Fed's announcement.

Gold was under additional pressure as the New York Fed's Empire State manufacturing index released on Wednesday rose to 31.9 in December from 30.9 in prior month.