UrduPoint.com

Gold Falls On Stronger U.S. Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S. dollar index rose

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S. dollar index rose.

The most active gold contract for June delivery fell 6.90 U.S. dollars, or 0.35 percent, to close at 1,992.20 dollars per ounce.

Investors are digesting JPMorgan Chase's buying of business and deposits of the First Republic Bank, which had teetered on the edge of collapse for weeks, ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting scheduled on May 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, much of Europe is on the May Day holiday.

Economic data released Monday are mixed. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) registered at 47.

1 percent in April, 0.8 percentage point higher than the 46.3 percent recorded in March.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global US manufacturing purchasing managers' index posted 50.2 in April, up from 49.2 in March and broadly in line with the earlier flash estimate of 50.4.

Investors are waiting for the monthly jobs report due out Friday.

Silver for July delivery rose 0.40 cents, or 0.02 percent, to close at 25.23 dollars per ounce. Platinum for July delivery fell 25.40 dollars, or 2.33 percent, to close at 1,064.70 dollars per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Dollar Europe Bank New York Mercantile Exchange March April May June July Gold From First Prudential Modarba Jobs

Recent Stories

EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procur ..

EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procurement of Ammo, Missiles for Uk ..

6 minutes ago
 PTI demands irrational, beyond understanding: Ikht ..

PTI demands irrational, beyond understanding: Ikhtair Wali

6 minutes ago
 UK 'ready to deal' with coronation threats after m ..

UK 'ready to deal' with coronation threats after man arrested

6 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process o ..

Meeting reviews verification/enumeration process of Census in KP

17 minutes ago
 SAMBO returns to big stage as one of official spor ..

SAMBO returns to big stage as one of official sports of The World Games 2025

17 minutes ago
 SALU committed to promoting quality research cultu ..

SALU committed to promoting quality research culture & excellence: VC Dr Khalil

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.