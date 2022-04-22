Gold falls on U.S. dollar strength

Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Thursday as the U.S. dollar strengthened

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Thursday as the U.S. Dollar strengthened.

The most active gold contract for June delivery fell 7.4 U.S. dollars, or 0.38 percent, to close at 1,948.2 Dollars per ounce.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday during a discussion hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C., "it is appropriate in my view to be moving a little more quickly (on interest-rate hike)."Economic data released on Thursday support gold. The U.S. Labor Department reported U.S. initial jobless claims at 184,000 in the week ending April 16, a decline of 2,000 from the previous week.