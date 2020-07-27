UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Forges Record High As Investors Seek Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:56 PM

Gold forges record high as investors seek safety

Gold soared to a record high on Monday as investors rushed into the safe-haven commodity on concerns about heightened China-US tensions, spiking virus infections and a lack of progress on a new stimulus bill in Washington

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):Gold soared to a record high on Monday as investors rushed into the safe-haven commodity on concerns about heightened China-US tensions, spiking virus infections and a lack of progress on a new stimulus bill in Washington.

"Always a sign of trouble, gold continued its red hot streak on Monday, the safe haven commodity looking mighty attractive after another troubling weekend of COVID-19 and US-China headlines," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

Dollar weakness helped send gold flying, after vast monetary easing measures put in place by the US Federal Reserve undermined confidence in the greenback.

The gold price hit an all-time high of $1,944.71 per ounce, well above its previous record of $1,921.18 in 2011. It later pulled back somewhat.

Relations between the world's two superpowers took another negative turn when a US mission in Chengdu was ordered to shut in retaliation for the forced shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

- 'Worried what comes next' - "Technically, the superpowers are all-square in this specific tete-a-tete - but investors are worried about what comes next," said Campbell.

After months of strong gains across equity markets -- fuelled by trillions of dollars in government and central bank support -- traders had already begun to step back, weighing the long-term economic impact of the coronavirus.

Eyes are on the Fed's policy meeting this week, with some predicting further measures to boost the economy -- possibly negative interest rates -- that could put more pressure on the dollar and send gold above $2,000.

There are also concerns that a worse-than-forecast reading on second-quarter US gross domestic product could spark another dollar sell-off.

The euro hit its highest dollar value since September 2018.

As gold rose, stock markets -- a riskier investment -- wobbled with investors fretting over the impact of the virus on the economy.

In Europe, only Frankfurt held on in a sliver of positive territory after a key survey showed that German business confidence rose for the third month in a row in July. London and Paris were both lower.

On Wall Street, the Dow was also a touch weaker at the opening bell.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - Gold: UP 1.6 percent at $1,927.80 per ounce London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 6,111.64 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 12,842.68 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 4,941.00 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,304.26 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 26,444.98 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 22,715.85 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.4 percent at 24,603.26 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,205.23 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1744 from $1.1656 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.37 yen from 106.14 yen Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2855 from $1.2794 Euro/pound: UP at 91.35 pence from 91.10West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $41.53 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $44.00

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Dollar Europe China Washington German Bank London Chengdu Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Reading Price Houston New York Euro July September 2018 Gold Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

1 hour ago

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast in most parts o ..

8 minutes ago

European Commission Says May Appeal Against WTO Ru ..

8 minutes ago

Woman drowns in canal

9 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

3 hours ago

43 fair price shops set up in district Abbottabad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.