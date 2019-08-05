Gold gains Rs 550, traded at Rs 84,000 per tola 05 Aug 2019

UrduPoint.com
Mon 05th August 2019 | 06:47 PM

The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 550 and was traded at Rs 84,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 83,450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 550 and was traded at Rs 84,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 83,450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Monday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 471 and was traded at Rs 72,016 against Rs71, 545 of last day.

The price of silver witnessed a decrease of Rs 10 and was traded at Rs 1100 per tola against Rs1110 per tola and that of 10 gram silver decreased by Rs 8.64 and was traded at Rs 943 as compared to the last closing at Rs 951.64.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold soared by $ 17 and was traded at $ 1459 as compared with the last closing at $ 1442.

