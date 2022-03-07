UrduPoint.com

Gold Hits 17-month High Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 05:43 PM

Gold hits 17-month high amid Russia-Ukraine war

The price of gold climbed above $2,000 on Monday, hitting its highest level in 17 months as Russia's war on Ukraine intensifies fear and uncertainty in global markets

ANKARA, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of gold climbed above $2,000 on Monday, hitting its highest level in 17 months as Russia's war on Ukraine intensifies fear and uncertainty in global markets.

Investors have been rushing to safe haven assets in precious metals, such as gold and silver, while commodity prices like crude oil and wheat are also on the rise.

Gold price climbed to as high as $2,007.10 per ounce earlier, reaching its highest level since Aug. 18, 2020, according to official figures. Gold was trading around $2,005 an ounce for a 2% daily gain around 1100 GMT.

Price of silver jumped to $26.145 per ounce earlier, its highest since July 16, 2021. It was around $26.02 an ounce with a 1.2% daily increase at the time.

Oil prices also soared as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on late Sunday that Washington and its allies are in active talks to ban Russian crude oil imports.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped on early Monday to $130.89. American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) jumped to $130.

33. Both benchmarks marked their highest levels since July 22, 2008, according to official figures.

Brent crude was hovering near $125 per barrel with a 5.8% daily gain at 1105 GMT, while WTI was at $122.5 a barrel with a 5.9% increase.

Major stock exchanges from Asia to Europe were all in red, as investors are turning into either cash or safe haven assets. Risky assets, on the other hand, such as cryptocurrencies were on the decline.

Bitcoin, the world's largest crypto by market value, fell 2.2% to as low as $37,596 earlier in the day, after slightly recovering to $38,109 at 1110 GMT. It fell almost 2.5% on Sunday.

Ethereum, the world's biggest altcoin, saw its price declining 1.9% to $2,500. It later recovered to $2,528 at the time. Ethereum lost almost 4.4% the previous day.

Total value of the crypto-currency market was down 1.2% to $1.71 trillion at the time.

While total market capitalization of gold is estimated around $12.7 trillion, market cap of silver is almost at $1.5 trillion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Oil Price Cryptocurrency July Sunday 2020 Gold Silver Market All From Wheat Asia

Recent Stories

PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangi ..

PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan

22 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

1 minute ago
 Govt to launch first ever gender policy on Tuesday ..

Govt to launch first ever gender policy on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit another new rec ..

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit another new record

1 minute ago
 CM Mehmood Khan to distribute 25,000 Ehsas Kifalat ..

CM Mehmood Khan to distribute 25,000 Ehsas Kifalat Program cards in Kohat

1 minute ago
 Brunei reports 4,005 new COVID-19 cases, total clo ..

Brunei reports 4,005 new COVID-19 cases, total close to 90,000

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>