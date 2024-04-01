Open Menu

Gold Hits Another Record High On Fed Rate Cut Bets

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 05:43 PM

Gold hit another fresh record high Monday as investors grow confident that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, even after data showed a slight uptick in a key inflation report

The precious metal has enjoyed healthy buying interest this year as the US central bank hints at an easing of credit conditions.

It hit a new high of $2,265.73 on Monday, according to Bloomberg News.

On Friday, the closely watched personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index -- the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- showed a small on-year rise in March compared with February, though the core reading eased slightly.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the report was "pretty much in line with our expectations" and decision-makers were on track to hit their long-term inflation target of two percent.

He said that, while the recent inflation data was higher than the Fed would have liked, the February figures were "definitely more along the lines of what we want to see".

The data appeared to have little impact on traders' expectations for a June interest rate cut, though Powell warned they were unlikely to fall to the levels seen after the 2008 global financial crisis.

