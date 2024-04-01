Gold Hits Another Record High On Fed Rate Cut Bets
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Gold hit another fresh record high Monday as investors grow confident that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, even after data showed a slight uptick in a key inflation report
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Gold hit another fresh record high Monday as investors grow confident that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, even after data showed a slight uptick in a key inflation report.
The precious metal has enjoyed healthy buying interest this year as the US central bank hints at an easing of credit conditions.
It hit a new high of $2,265.73 on Monday, according to Bloomberg News.
On Friday, the closely watched personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index -- the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- showed a small on-year rise in March compared with February, though the core reading eased slightly.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the report was "pretty much in line with our expectations" and decision-makers were on track to hit their long-term inflation target of two percent.
He said that, while the recent inflation data was higher than the Fed would have liked, the February figures were "definitely more along the lines of what we want to see".
The data appeared to have little impact on traders' expectations for a June interest rate cut, though Powell warned they were unlikely to fall to the levels seen after the 2008 global financial crisis.
Recent Stories
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 pct
More Stories From Business
-
PTEA demands initiatives for economy revival17 minutes ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips17 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points4 minutes ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates to 20.7 percent in March1 hour ago
-
Pak-Japan Pledge to boost trade relations1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 208 points4 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 8.93 % to $22.914 bln in 9 months1 hour ago
-
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 154 minutes ago
-
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report4 minutes ago
-
Gold rates increased by Rs2,800 and reached to Rs237,600 per tola3 hours ago