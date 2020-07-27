UrduPoint.com
Gold Hits Record High Of $1,930 Per Ounce On Haven Demand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:20 AM

Gold hits record high of $1,930 per ounce on haven demand

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Gold prices rocketed to a record high on Monday with spooked investors rushed into the safe-haven as the coronavirus spreads across the globe, while the weaker Dollar also provided strong support.

The metal surged more than one percent to $1,930.48 per ounce in Asian trade, with analysts predicting it could soon break $2,000.

dan/axn

