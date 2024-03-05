Gold Hits Record Peak On US Rate Cut Hopes
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
The price of gold on Tuesday struck an all-time pinnacle, boosted by its haven status ahead of expected cuts to US interest rates amid growing economic gloom
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The price of gold on Tuesday struck an all-time pinnacle, boosted by its haven status ahead of expected cuts to US interest rates amid growing economic gloom.
Shortly after 1330 GMT, gold advanced to $2,141.79 per ounce, surpassing its prior peak of $2,135.39 that was struck in early December, before pulling back slightly.
Gold, whose twin drivers are jewellery and investment buying, has now gained about 15 percent in value since the same stage last year.
"Concerns surrounding global economic prospects, geopolitical tensions, and shifting expectations towards earlier interest rate cuts have fuelled increased demand for the precious metal, leading to its upward price trajectory," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.
"Of these factors, US interest rates stand out as the Primary risk factor influencing gold prices, with the potential upside constrained by uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's plans to unwind its restrictive monetary policy."
This week's strong advance was partly triggered by weak data published before the weekend.
US manufacturing activity contracted in February more quickly than markets expected, an industry survey showed Friday, as demand slowed and output eased.
The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index stood at 47.8 percent last month, down from 49.1 percent in January.
This was significantly below market expectations, according to Briefing.com, and kept the index below the 50-point marking separating expansion from contraction for the 16th month in a row.
That stoked market expectations that the Fed could move more quicky than expected to lower borrowing costs in order to stimulate economic activity.
"Gold continues its upward trajectory," added Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen, who also sounded a note of caution.
"As there is still a lot of uncertainty about the start and extent of the next interest rate cut cycle in the US, we think the rally is fragile.
"We would not be surprised to see a small downward correction in the coming days on the back of profit taking."
Recent Stories
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi
More Stories From Business
-
USC sells food items at price lower than open market2 hours ago
-
China photovoltaic industry ranks first in globe: CPIA15 minutes ago
-
Turkiye Consul General, FPCCI discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, investment ties8 minutes ago
-
ADB, UNICEF join hands to strengthen climate resilient services in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain3 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment3 hours ago
-
SECP, ministry of education sign MoU to promote financial literacy3 hours ago
-
Tokyo's core consumer prices up 2.5 pct in February4 hours ago
-
World stocks wobble over China growth target4 hours ago
-
Sea-road intermodal transportation route opens, linking Vietnam, China's Guangxi3 hours ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Understanding IRIS, Tax Notices Management” on March 75 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points5 hours ago