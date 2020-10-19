UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Imports Decline 73% In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Gold imports decline 73% in Q1

The imports of gold into the country witnessed decline of 73.04 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The imports of gold into the country witnessed decline of 73.04 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The gold imports during July-September (2020-21) were recorded at $1.206 million against the imports of $4.474 million during July-September (2019-20), showing negative growth of 73.04 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the gold imports shrunk by 82.30 percent by falling from 113 kilograms last year to 20 kilograms during the period under review.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports into the country increased by 2.12 percent in September 2020 when compared to the imports of September 2019. The gold imports during September 2020 were recorded at $1.206 million against the imports of $1.

181 million in September 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the gold imports into the country witnessed cent percent increase as compared to the imports of August 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize trade deficit increased by 2.02 percent during the first quarter of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-September (2020-21) was recorded at $5.804 billion as compared to the deficit of $5.689 billion, showing increase 2.02 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered negative growth of 0.94 percent, by going down from $5.510 billion last year to $5.458 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.56 percent, from $11.199 billion last year to $11.262 billion during the current year./395/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports August September 2019 2020 Gold From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Novartis establishes manufacturing facility in Pak ..

5 minutes ago

TECNO IS ABOUT TO DROP ANOTHER FLAGSHIP PHONE IN C ..

6 minutes ago

ECC forms committee to decide wheat support price

35 seconds ago

UN stockpiling billion syringes for Covid-19 vacci ..

37 seconds ago

Verona Mayor Says Considering Whether to Proceed W ..

38 seconds ago

Indian police arrest two youth in IIOJK

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.