Open Menu

Gold Imports Decrease By 1.1% To $8.8 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Gold imports decrease by 1.1% to $8.8 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The imports of gold decreased by 1.11 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The gold imports during the July-October (2023-24) were recorded at $8.883 million as compared to the imports of $8.983 million during July-October (2022-23), according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 189 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 156 kilograms last year, showing growth of 21.12 percent.

On year-on-year basis, the gold imports decreased by 35.62 percent in October as compared to the same month of last year. The gold imports during October 2023 were recorded at $1.584 compared to imports of $2.461 million.

In terms of quantity, the gold imports declined by 9.81 percent to 35 kilograms in October 2023 the imports of 32.69 kilogram during October 2023.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the gold imports during October 2023 decreased by 31.

96 percent when compared to the imports of $2.328 million in September 2023.

In terms of quantity, the gold imports declined by 32.69 percent when compared to the imports of 52 kilogram during September 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s merchandize trade deficit contracted by 34.70 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The Trade deficit from July-October (2023-24) was recorded at $7.416 billion as against the deficit of $11.356 billion in July–October (2022-23), showing negative growth of 34.70 per cent.

During the period under review, the exports increased by 0.66 per cent to $9.617 billion compared to the exports of $9.554 billion during the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest PBS data.

On the other hand, the imports narrowed by 18.54 per cent and were recorded at $17.033 billion compared to $20.910 billion last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same September October Gold From Billion Million

Recent Stories

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

13 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

13 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

13 hours ago
All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

13 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

13 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

13 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

13 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

13 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business