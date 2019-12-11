UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Imports Decreased By 6.72 Percent In 4 Months Of Current FY 2019-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:01 PM

Gold imports decreased by 6.72 percent in 4 months of current FY 2019-20

The gold imports into the country decreased by 6.72 percent during the first four months of the current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The gold imports into the country decreased by 6.72 percent during the first four months of the current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported gold worth $5.647 million during July-October (2019-20) compared to the imports of $6.054 million during July-October (2018-19), showing negative growth of 6.72 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the imports of gold also declined by 13.55 percent as the country imported 134 kilograms of gold during the period under review compared to the imports of 155 kilograms during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports into the country during October 2019 dipped by 1.61 percent when compared to the imports of the same month of the last year.

The gold imports during the months under review were recorded at $1.173 million against the imports of $1.

424 million during October 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the gold imports during October 2019 witnessed nominal decreased of 0.42 percent when compared to the imports of $1.178 million in September 2019, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 33.52 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-October (2019-20) was recorded at $7.776 billion against the deficit of $11.696 billion during July-October (2018-19), the data revealed.

The exports during the period increased from $7.270 billion during last year to $7.547 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.81 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed decline of 19.21 percent by falling from $18.966 billion last year to $15.323 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same September October 2018 2019 Gold From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lawyers attack Punjab Institute of Cardiology

7 minutes ago

“My hunter father will take down the player,” ..

30 minutes ago

Bolivia prosecutor raids ex-leader's home in 'terr ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Opposition Says Turkey's Operation Peace Sp ..

3 minutes ago

Sufi night to be held this weekend in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey, Iran Express Concern Over Terroris ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.