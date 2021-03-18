UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Imports Fall 52.55pc In 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Gold imports fall 52.55pc in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The gold imports decreased by 52.55 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The gold imports into the country during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at $5.310 million as compared to the imports of $11.190 million during July-February (2019-20), the data revealed.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported just 87 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 267 kilograms last year, showing a decline of 67.42 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports into the country witnessed decline of 48.53 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared to the imports of February 2020.

The gold imports during February 2021 were recorded at $0.578 million against the imports of $1.123 million in February 2020.

In terms of quantity, the gold imports decreased by 58.33 percent from 24 kilograms during February 2020 to imports of just 10 kilograms in February 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the gold imports during February 2021 increased by 65.

14 percent as compared to the imports of $0.350 million in January 2021 while in terms of quantity, the imports increased by 100 percent in February 2021 when compared to the imports of 5 kilogram in January 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 4.29 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at $16.304 billion against the exports of $15.633 billion during July-February (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 7.49 percent by growing from $31.483 billion last year to $33.840 billion during the first eight months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country's trade deficit increased by 10.64 percent during the first eight months as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $17.536 billion against the deficit of $15.850 billion last year.

955/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports January February 2020 Gold From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Learning method for next academic year not yet dec ..

30 minutes ago

Moldova's Parliament Majority Nominates Ambassador ..

28 minutes ago

UN, OSCE Ready to Facilitate Talks Between Belarus ..

29 minutes ago

Food commodities worth $2.854 billion exported in ..

29 minutes ago

UK energy distributor pivots to electricity in meg ..

31 minutes ago

Five Ramazan bazaars to be set up in Khanewal

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.