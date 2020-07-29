UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Imports Fall By 12.01% In FY2020

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:23 PM

Gold imports fall by 12.01% in FY2020

The gold imports into the country decreased by 12.01 percent during the fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the imports of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The gold imports into the country decreased by 12.01 percent during the fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to the imports of the last year.

Pakistan imported gold worth $11.627 million during July-June (2019-20) compared to the imports of $13.214 million during July-June (2018-19), showing decline of 12.0 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the country imported 275 kilograms of gold during the period under review compared to imports of 335 kilograms during last year, showing decrease of 17.91 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports into the country during June 2020 witnessed 100 percent decline as no gold was imported during the month as compared to the imports of $1.

326 million last year.

It is pertinent to mention that the country's merchandize trade deficit witnessed significant reduction during the fiscal year 2019-20 and declined by 27.11% as compared to the previous year.

The Country's deficit during July-June (2019-20) stood at $23.183 billion against the deficit of $31.805 billion during July-June (2018-19).

During the period under review country's exports registered about 6.84% decrease, by going down from $22.958 billion last year to $21.387 billion during the current year whereas the imports declined from $54.763 billion to $44.570 billion, showing sharp decline of 18.61%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports June 2020 Gold From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

2 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

9 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

17 minutes ago

Hina Jilani receives American Society of Internati ..

20 minutes ago

TRA publishes 33 apps for digital Eidiya

24 minutes ago

Emirates to resume flights to Clark from 1st Augus ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.