UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Imports Fall By 2.18% During 10 Month Of Current FY 2019-20

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:01 PM

Gold imports fall by 2.18% during 10 month of current FY 2019-20

The gold imports into the country decreased by 2.18 percent during the first ten months of the current financial year (FY) 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The gold imports into the country decreased by 2.18 percent during the first ten months of the current financial year (FY) 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported gold worth $11.629 million during July to April (2019-20) as compared to the imports of $11.888 million during July to April (2018-19), showing decline of 2.18 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released on Saturday.

In terms of quantity, the country imported 273 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 299 kilograms during last year, showing decrease of 8.70 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports into the country during April 2020 increased by 580 percent when compared to the imports of the same month of the last year.

The gold imports during the month under review were recorded at $0.170 million against the imports of 0.025 million during April 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the gold imports during April 2020 witnessed decrease of 37.

27 percent when compared to the imports of $0.271 million in March 2020, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first ten months of current financial year and declined by 25.24% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review country's exports registered about 3.92% decrease, whereas imports witnessed sharp decline of 16.24%.

During the period from July-April (2019-2020), the exports witnessed decrease of 3.92% and reached to $18.408 billion against the exports of $19.160 billion of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 16.24 % and went down from $45.393 billion in first ten months of last financial year to $38.021 billion of same period of current financial year, it said.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $19.613 billion against the deficit of $26.233 billion during last year, showing decline of 25.24 percent.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same March April July 2019 2020 Gold From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Field operation teams need to work on combat basis ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Akhtar Nazir posted as ECP Secy

8 minutes ago

Beatles photographer Astrid Kirchherr dies aged 81 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) executes best risk m ..

4 minutes ago

Eight Employees of Russia's Nuclear Industry Die F ..

4 minutes ago

Iran sentences French academic to 5 years in priso ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.