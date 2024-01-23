Open Menu

Gold Imports Fall By 6.02% To $13.5 Mln In 1st Half

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Gold imports fall by 6.02% to $13.5 mln in 1st half

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The imports of gold decreased by 6.02 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The gold imports during the July-December (2023-24) were recorded at $ 13.562 million as compared to the imports of $14.431 million during July-December (2022-23), according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 240 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 239 kilograms last year, showing increase of 0.54 percent.

On year-on-year basis, the gold imports decreased by 76.06 percent in December as compared to the same month of last year. The gold imports during December 2023 were recorded at $0.780 compared to imports of $3.259 million.

In terms of quantity, the gold imports declined by 75 percent to 12 kilograms in December 2023 as compared to the imports of 48 kilogram during December 2022 2023.

On month-on-month basis, the gold imports during December 2023 decreased by 79.

99 percent when compared to the imports of $3.899 million in November 2023.

In terms of quantity, the gold imports declined by 80 percent when compared to the imports of 60 kilogram during November 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s overall merchandize trade deficit contracted by 34.29 per cent during the first half of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The Trade deficit from July-December (2023-24) was recorded at $11.148 billion as against the deficit of $16.965 billion in July–December (2022-23), showing negative growth of 34.29 per cent.

During the period under review, the exports increased by 5.17 per cent to $14.981 billion compared to the exports of $14.244 billion during the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest PBS data.

On the other hand, the imports narrowed by 16.28 per cent and were recorded at $26.129 billion compared to $31.209 billion last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same November December Gold From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

32 minutes ago
 Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

2 hours ago
 PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

3 hours ago
 PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

3 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

16 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

17 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

17 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business