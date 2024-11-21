Open Menu

Gold Imports Increase By 19.82 % To $10.6 Mln In 4 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Gold imports increase by 19.82 % to $10.6 mln in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The imports of gold increased by 19.82 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The gold imports during the July-October (2024-25) were recorded at $10.644 million as compared to the imports of $8.883 million during July-October (2022-23), according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 148 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 138 kilograms last year, showing increase of 6.94 percent.

On year-on-year basis, the gold imports increased by 32.

32 percent in October as compared to the same month of last year. The gold imports during October 2024 were recorded at $2.096 million compared to imports of $1.584 million in October 2023.

In terms of quantity, the gold imports declined by 9.29 percent to 24 kilograms in October 2024 as compared to the imports of 26 kilogram during October 2023.

On month-on-month basis, the gold imports during October 2024 decreased by 54.63 percent when compared to the imports of $4.610 million in September 2024.

In terms of quantity, the gold imports declined by 64.80 percent when compared to the imports of 67 kilogram during September 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same September October Gold Million

Recent Stories

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

4 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

13 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

13 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

13 hours ago
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

14 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

13 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

13 hours ago
 'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

13 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

13 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business