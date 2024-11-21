Gold Imports Increase By 19.82 % To $10.6 Mln In 4 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The imports of gold increased by 19.82 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
The gold imports during the July-October (2024-25) were recorded at $10.644 million as compared to the imports of $8.883 million during July-October (2022-23), according to PBS data.
In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 148 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 138 kilograms last year, showing increase of 6.94 percent.
On year-on-year basis, the gold imports increased by 32.
32 percent in October as compared to the same month of last year. The gold imports during October 2024 were recorded at $2.096 million compared to imports of $1.584 million in October 2023.
In terms of quantity, the gold imports declined by 9.29 percent to 24 kilograms in October 2024 as compared to the imports of 26 kilogram during October 2023.
On month-on-month basis, the gold imports during October 2024 decreased by 54.63 percent when compared to the imports of $4.610 million in September 2024.
In terms of quantity, the gold imports declined by 64.80 percent when compared to the imports of 67 kilogram during September 2024.
